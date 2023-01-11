Innovassynth, TCGLS Start Operations from TCG International Biotech Park

Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Two biotech majors, Innovassynth and the globally present TCG Life Sciences (TCGLS) have started operations from Pune’s TCG International Biotech Park (TCGIBP) which is India’s first integrated biotech park and the largest biotechnology facility in Western India.

Talking about the move, Dr Hardik Joshipura, MD and CEO of Innovassynth said, “We are into custom development and manufacturing of nucleosides and specialty chemicals for clients across the globe. We have an existing manufacturing facility at Khopoli and wanted to consolidate our operations with a state-of-the-art R&D facility in an integrated biotechnology park. With this we plan to further strengthen our Contract Research (CRO) capabilities. TCG International Biotech Park became our first choice as it is India’s first integrated biotechnology park and is the largest such facility in Western India. We wanted to benefit from the conducive ecosystem for innovation, research and development existing in Pune currently.” TCGLS, a group company of The Chatterjee Group (TCG) and a global CRO and CDMO company with operations in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Richmond, Virginia, and Princeton, New Jersey; offering seamless and integrated R&D services to pharma, biotech, agriscience, animal health, specialty chemicals, and related industries have started operations from TCG IBP in Pune as part of their expansion plans. ''We've taken up 23,000 square feet space in TCGIBP to build a comprehensive discovery services centre. Pune with its proximity to Mumbai and Gujarat offers a great ecosystem of talents, scientific institutions, and relevant industry players which TCGLS plans to leverage to build a major presence by bringing in a sizeable batch of chemists, biologists, and formulation scientists in the coming years,” said Mr. Anirban Mitra, Head of Human Resource Development at TCGLS.

Talking about the recent developments at TCGIBP, Mr. Dinesh Raste, CEO TCGIBP said, “We are glad to host more than 15 major biotech companies since 2003 at TCG IBP which is solely dedicated to the Life Sciences industry, particularly research & development, in the field of Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals and other areas related to the Biotech sector. We are the only Integrated Biotech Park (with residential developments, hotels and commercial facilities) in India, and it provides ample space for research and development.” About TCG International Biotech Park TCGIBP, incorporated in 2003, is a public-private partnership between Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and TCG Real Estate for setting up and promoting a world-class life science research park in Pune, Maharashtra. Situated on the Mumbai-Pune knowledge corridor, TCG International Biotech Park is dedicated towards providing space solutions for companies in the field of Research & Development and Manufacturing across Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences. This is the first and largest Integrated Biotech Park in 80 acres - comprising residential and commercial developments in Western India.

