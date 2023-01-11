AssureShift Launches Full-Fledged Relocation Services in 8 New Cities

AssureShift, a leading packers and movers directory, is now offering its whole range of services in 8 more Indian cities, bringing the total count to 29 cities. The online platform now offers relocation and related services in Hosur, Mysore, Patna, Bhubaneshwar, Indore, Cochin, Jaipur and Surat. The services are already active and are accessible through their website or their phone number.

''We are thrilled to announce our expansion into 8 more cities. We have been working towards it for several months now and are pleased by the results,'' said Debendra Prasad, CEO and Founder of AssureShift. ''We have onboarded over a hundred moving partners of great repute in these cities and plan on hitting a target of expanding into every tier II city in the country by 2025,'' he added.

The move comes amidst AssureShift's plans to expand into India's tier II and III cities which have immense potential. A fairly large part of the relocation sector in such cities is still unregulated and the company plans to put an end to it. This follows their original mission of regulating the relocation sector in India and helping consumers connect with reliable and experienced moving companies easily and swiftly.

While they have been active in some of the cities mentioned earlier, they offered only home relocation services. AssureShift now offers its entire range of relocation services ranging from vehicle transport, storage and warehousing, and pet moving to office and showroom relocation. These services can be availed through their website or via the phone.

This has been possible due to the growing reputation of the brand and the tireless work put in by the organisation. Assureshift now has a presence in every major city in the country. In just 8 years of operation, it has gone from a single city to 29 cities all over the country, with more expansion plans scheduled over the next two years.

The company is also revamping and streamlining the entire hiring process on the platform, enhancing user experience and ease of use. Several steps have already been taken in that direction with the launch of a new look website with an updated interface. The rest of the update is scheduled to go live before summer.

AssureShift is also planning a new software called the AS Tracker as a part of its bid to digitise the entire relocation industry. It is a Saas that allows any moving company to offer shipment tracking capabilities to their customers at minimal costs. It is a fully developed software that can be integrated with next to no effort, making it an industry first and is slated to release within the next few weeks.

About AssureShift AssureShift is a leading online packer and movers portal established in 2016. The company connects consumers with reliable movers that provide a slew of relocation services. With over 70,000 customers served since its inception and a rapidly growing network of relocation companies, AssureShift is on course to be a big player in the relocation industry. Leveraging technology and an extensive network of experienced relocation companies, the platform strives to provide better moving solutions at affordable costs.

Contact us: Debendra Prasad Co-Founder & CEO AssureShift Call Us: +91-7090924486, 9742288832, 8152010111 WhatsApp Number: +91-6363628347 Mail Us: support@assureshift.in Website: https://www.assureshift.in/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1836488/AssureShift_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)