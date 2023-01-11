Left Menu

Cummins to commercially launch fuel-agnostic platform this year

Thats why we have developed the broadest range of ultra-low and zero-emission technologies dedicated to the commercial vehicle industry, Cummins Inc President for Engine Business Srikanth Padmanabhan said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2023 16:36 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 16:36 IST
Engine and power equipment maker Cummins Group in India will commercially roll out its fuel-agnostic platform in a year, the company's managing director Ashwath Ram said on Wednesday.

According to the company, the fuel-agnostic engine platform will reduce carbon emissions by enabling vehicles to run on low to zero carbon fuels using the conventional internal combustion engine technology. As part of its zero carbon emission strategy, the company unveiled its low to zero emission products focused on decarbonisation including a range of hydrogen technology-based solutions.

''Products for the fuel-agnostic platforms are ready. Those have been already localised and hydrogen internal combustion engine is in prototype stage and being tested at our labs. We should be able to do the limited launch by end of this year and full scale by next year,'' Ram said.

As part of its fuel-agnostic platform, Cummins unveiled its hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) B6.7H, targeted at medium- and heavy-duty truck manufacturers.

Ram said hydrogen ICE will be made available soon.

''We must advance solutions in a way that secures a sustainable future for the industries that keep the world running. That's why we have developed the broadest range of ultra-low and zero-emission technologies dedicated to the commercial vehicle industry, ''Cummins Inc President for Engine Business Srikanth Padmanabhan said.

