Urbanrise ropes in actress Trisha as brand ambassador

Property developer Urbanrise, a part of the Alliance Group, has roped in actress Trisha Krishnan as its brand ambassador, the company said on Wednesday.

The company has planned an 360-degree campaign across multiple channels with the actress, including print advertisements, television commercial and digital campaigns.

The announcement of partnering with the actress goes well with the effort of Urbanrise to communicate its vision of delivering best-in-class residential projects to its customers by taking into account the perfect fit of the brand values and consonance between the actress and Urbanrise, the company said in a statement here.

''Trisha has always been known for being an extremely friendly, down-to-earth, warm and helping person and that synergises with our customer-first philosophy,'' said CMD of Alliance Group and Urbanrise Manoj Namburu.

''...this partnership with Trisha will enable us to reach consumers across spectrums and reinforce our brand's mission of offering our customers superior quality projects with the best amenities,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)