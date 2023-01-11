Left Menu

Urbanrise ropes in actress Trisha as brand ambassador

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-01-2023 17:02 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 16:57 IST
Urbanrise ropes in actress Trisha as brand ambassador
Trisha Krishnan Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Property developer Urbanrise, a part of the Alliance Group, has roped in actress Trisha Krishnan as its brand ambassador, the company said on Wednesday.

The company has planned an 360-degree campaign across multiple channels with the actress, including print advertisements, television commercial and digital campaigns.

The announcement of partnering with the actress goes well with the effort of Urbanrise to communicate its vision of delivering best-in-class residential projects to its customers by taking into account the perfect fit of the brand values and consonance between the actress and Urbanrise, the company said in a statement here.

''Trisha has always been known for being an extremely friendly, down-to-earth, warm and helping person and that synergises with our customer-first philosophy,'' said CMD of Alliance Group and Urbanrise Manoj Namburu.

''...this partnership with Trisha will enable us to reach consumers across spectrums and reinforce our brand's mission of offering our customers superior quality projects with the best amenities,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023