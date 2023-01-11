Left Menu

EV startup Matter unveils two concept bikes

PTI | Greaternoida | Updated: 11-01-2023 17:15 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 17:15 IST
Electric vehicle and energy storage technology startup Matter on Wednesday unveiled two concept bikes here, which will be launched in the next 12-18 months.

Matter Group Founder and CEO Mohal Lalbhai said that demand is growing for EV bikes in the country.

''Customers today want simplified solutions and our products provide that,'' he added.

The Ahmedabad-based company also showcased three bikes, and the prices will be announced in the next 30 days, he added.

The concept bikes ''will be out in 12-18 months,'' he said, adding the bike can be charged by a simple 5 Amp plug.

In an interaction with PTI last month, he said that the startup aims to have 200 dealerships across major cities over the next 12 months. It is also eyeing exports to various markets, including Latin America, in the next two years.

