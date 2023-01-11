Left Menu

Computer applications, IT services face disruption in SC due to server malfunction

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2023 17:32 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 17:25 IST
Computer applications, IT services face disruption in SC due to server malfunction
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Several computer applications and IT services faced disruption and were unavailable in the Supreme Court on Wednesday due to sudden malfunction of one of the servers at the data centre.

''All concerned to take notice that on account of sudden malfunction of one of the servers at the data centre, the following computer applications and IT services are facing disruption and unavailability – eCopying, SCI Ingestion, SCI Interact, PACE Attendance, Secure Gate, SC eFM (efiling New) and other related applications.

''We assure you that the IT services shall be restored, as our support team is looking into the issue and resumed all IT services, computer applications. Please also take note that the website – www.sci.gov.in may also suffer consequential outage. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,'' a release from the apex court stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023