Science News Roundup: ABL Space Systems' rocket fails on maiden launch; Russia to launch Soyuz rocket to bring back cosmonauts from ISS after leak and more

ABL Space Systems' rocket fails on maiden launch

Space startup ABL Space Systems' maiden RS1 rocket mission failed after it was launched on Tuesday from the Pacific Spaceport Center in Alaska, after delays late last year. "After liftoff, RS1 experienced an anomaly and shut down prematurely," ABL said in a tweet.

Russia to launch Soyuz rocket to bring back cosmonauts from ISS after leak

Russia said on Wednesday it would launch another Soyuz rocket on Feb. 20 to bring home two cosmonauts and a U.S. astronaut from the International Space Station after their original capsule sprang a coolant leak last month. The leak stemmed from a tiny puncture in the external radiator of the Soyuz MS-22 capsule which is currently docked to the ISS and had been due to bring the three crew members back to Earth in March.

Scientists chip away at how ancient Roman concrete stood test of time

The ancient Romans were brilliant engineers and builders, creating a dazzling array of magnificent structures including some that have survived to modern times virtually intact like the domed Pantheon in Rome. An indispensable material for the Romans was a form of concrete they developed that is known for remarkable durability and longevity, though its exact composition and properties have remained a mystery. A new study goes a long way toward solving this puzzle and, the researchers said, could pave the way for the modern use of a replicated version of this ancient marvel.

British scientists plan to expand genomic sequencing from COVID to flu

Genomic sequencing allowed the world to track new coronavirus variants throughout the pandemic. Now British researchers plan to use it to better understand a host of other respiratory pathogens, from influenza to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The work is aimed at shedding more light on known threats and, potentially, emerging ones, the team at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, working with the UK Health Security Agency, said.

Britain's satellite hopes undimmed by mission failure

Britain's hopes of becoming a prime launch site for small satellites remain intact despite the failure of what would have been the first launch into orbit from western Europe, business minister Grant Shapps said on Tuesday. Hours after the groundbreaking mission to launch nine satellites ended when a Virgin Orbit rocket launched from a jumbo jet suffered an anomaly that prevented it from reaching orbit, Shapps said another attempt would follow.

Rocket released in Europe's first satellite launch

Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket was released from its carrier aircraft late on Monday, a key stage of Western Europe's first satellite launch that took off from the coastal town of Newquay in southwest England. The rocket was released from under the wing of a modified Boeing 747 out over the Atlantic Ocean, at about 35,000 feet (10,668 meters). Nine small satellites will be deployed from the vehicle.

Western Europe's first satellite launch takes off from UK's Newquay

Virgin Orbit's "Cosmic Girl" took off from Newquay's spaceport in Cornwall for Western Europe's first satellite launch late on Monday.

