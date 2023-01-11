Q2 opens office space in Bengaluru

US-based Q2 Holdings, Inc, a provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, on Wednesday announced the opening of its state-of-the-art office space here.

The initiative is part of Q2’s strategy to support its growth and innovation agenda, the company said.

The inaugural function was organised by Q2 chief executive officer Matt Flake and chief banking officer Kirk Coleman, the company said in a release.

''At Q2 we have invested in our state-of-the-art office space and we will continue to invest approximately 40 per cent of our revenue and workforce to expand our Bengaluru office, our mission is to build strong and diverse communities by strengthening their financial institutions,” Flake said.

''The opening of Bengaluru office will enable us to deepen our mission’s impact by supporting our local India team members and their communities, as well as attracting new talent,'' he said. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 is a publicly traded, comprehensive financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance and fintech companies in the US and internationally.

