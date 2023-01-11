Adishwar Auto introduces Benelli Bikes in India; launches new model of Keeway Superbike

Left Menu

11-01-2023
Hyderabad-based Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI) on Wednesday introduced the Italian bicycle brand Benelli Bike in India and also launched Superbike Keeway SR250 at Auto Expo 2023.

Priced at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), SR250 is the eighth product offering of the Hungarian brand in the Indian market.

It has classic design elements with modern-day features, making it a perfect Neo-retro offering for urban commuting.

Commenting on the development, AARI Managing Director Vikas Jhabakh said: ''With the exceptional response, we have been receiving for the earlier launch SR125, we have decided to add another member to the Keeway SR series, allowing customers to opt for more options within the brand''.

Powered by a single-cylinder 4-stroke 223 cc engine, SR250 produces 16.08 HP of peak power.

Deliveries of SR250 will start in April 2023.

Besides, AARI announced the arrival of Benelli Bike, popularly known as BB Bike, offering a range of mountain, gravel and road-focused bicycles, along with electric-powered bicycles. AARI is looking at the growing popularity of the athleisure and fitness segment in India as more people have become fitness enthusiasts, making it the perfect time to introduce BB Bike here, Jhabakh said.

''There is a huge demand and great potential for international bikes and B Bike with its exciting range, comes across as the perfect blend of innovation and technology,'' he said.

It will also offer accessories that include protective gears, spares and components.

Mahavir group, one of the leading automobile dealers in the country, also spearheads operations of Benelli and Keeway brands through AARI. These brands are operating over 50 dealerships.

