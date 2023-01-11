Airtel rolls out 5G services in Kochi; check out the locations where it's available

India's leading telco Bharti Airtel has rolled out its 5G services in Kochi, Kerala. Customers with 5G-enabled devices can enjoy the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost at select locations across the city.

The services are currently operational at Kadavanthara, Panampilly Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, Kaloor, Kacheripady, Elamakkara, Ernakulam Town Hall, Ernakulam KSRTC Junction, MG Road/Maharaja's College Grounds, Edapally, Palarivattom NH, Vyttila, Chilavanur, Thoppumpady, Ravipuram and a few other locations.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be rolled out gradually as the company continues to build its network. The services will be available to customers across the city in due course of time, the operator said on Wednesday.

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Kochi. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more," said Amit Gupta COO, Bharti Airtel, Kerala.

Airtel 5G Plus, which works on all 5G devices, will allow superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.