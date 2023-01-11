Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher with focus on inflation data

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 20:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as focus shifted to a key inflation reading due later in the week, which would provide clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening could be this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 49.93 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 33,754.03.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.10 points, or 0.33%, at 3,932.35, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 52.36 points, or 0.49%, to 10,794.99 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

