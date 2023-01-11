Royal Mail export service faces disruption after 'cyber incident'
Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 21:12 IST
Britain's Royal Mail said on Wednesday it was facing severe disruption to its international export services following what it described as "a cyber incident".
"We are temporarily unable to despatch items to overseas destinations," the post and parcel firm said in a service update on its website.
