Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2110 hours: DEL68 BIZ-LDALL NCLAT-GOOGLE Google fails to get interim relief in app store case New Delhi: In a setback for Google, an appellate tribunal on Wednesday refused an interim stay on the competition regulator imposing a Rs 936-crore penalty on the US tech giant for abusing its dominant position in the market.

DEL67 BIZ-LDALL AUTOEXPO Electric vehicles steel the limelight on first day of Auto Expo 2023 Greater Noida: Electric vehicles hogged the limelight on the first day of India's flagship motor show Auto Expo 2023 with the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia, Tata Motors and MG Motor showcasing their futuristic products, while also committing to invest in sustainable mobility.

DEL55 BIZ-TAX-COLLECTION Direct tax collection grows 24.58 pc to Rs 14.71 lakh crore till Jan 10 New Delhi: The country's gross direct tax collection rose 24.58 per cent to Rs 14.71 lakh crore till January 10 this fiscal, buoyed by an upsurge in personal income tax mop-up, the government data showed on Wednesday.

DEL72 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee gains 13 paise to 81.61 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee gained 13 paise to close at 81.61 against the US dollar on Wednesday, driven by foreign inflows from bonds selling and overall weakness in crude oil prices.

DEL46 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets end on flat note in highly choppy trade Mumbai: In a highly volatile trade, equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended on a flat note on Wednesday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and a weak trend in index heavyweight Reliance Industries.

DCM29 BIZ-WORLDBANK-INDIA World Bank sees India growth slowing to 6.6 pc next fiscal New Delhi: India's economic growth rate will slow to 6.6 per cent in next financial year from an expected 6.9 per cent in 2022-23, the World Bank said in its latest economic update.

DEL56 CAB-LD COOPERATIVES Cabinet nod for setting up of 3 new multi-state cooperative societies New Delhi: The government on Wednesday decided to establish three new national-level multi-state cooperative societies to promote organic products, seeds and exports.

DEL65 BIZ-NRI-UPI Non-residents from 10 countries will soon be able to use UPI for fund transfer New Delhi: The NPCI has permitted non-residents from 10 countries, including the US, Canada and UAE, to digitally transfer funds using the UPI platform from NRE/NRO accounts.

DEL61 CAB-LD BHIM-UPI Cabinet clears Rs 2,600 cr scheme to promote RuPay debit card, low-value BHIM-UPI transactions New Delhi: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 2,600 crore scheme for promoting RuPay debit cards and low-value BHIM-UPI transactions.

DEL35 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold jumps Rs 89; silver advances Rs 677 New Delhi: Gold price jumped by Rs 89 to Rs 56,126 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday amid gains in rates of the precious metal globally, according to HDFC Securities.

