Left Menu

Auto Expo 2023: Kia India plans to 'expand their presence to 220 cities' by this year

Taking to the Auto Expo stage, Tae Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO of Kia India, opened up about the vision of the automobile company on expanding their business in the country

ANI | Updated: 11-01-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 21:29 IST
Auto Expo 2023: Kia India plans to 'expand their presence to 220 cities' by this year
Kia Logo (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Multinational automobile manufacturer Kia made a number of announcements at the Auto Expo - The Motor Show 2023. Taking to the stage, Tae Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO of Kia India, opened up about the vision of the automobile company on expanding their business in the country.

"To make Kia ownership even more convenient, we aim to expand our presence to 220 cities in 2023," Park said. Earlier, Park had mentioned that the vision of Kia was based on three P's, People, Planet and Profit, before going on to announce that the South Korean automobile manufacturer is planning to 'introduce 14 BEV (Battery Electric Vehicles) into the global market by 2027'.

"Among these would be a specially designed Made in India BEV, for emerging markets," Park said. The company unveiled two major 'future productions from the Kia portfolio', the Kia KA4, which was a fourth-generation MPV (Multi Purpose Vehicle) and the concept car Kia EV9.

Apart from that, the automobile manufacturing company also unveiled some Purpose Built Vehicles like the Kia Carens. India's largest biennial spectacle of the automobile industry -- Auto Expo - The Motor Show 2023 -- will open for public during January 13-18, 2023, at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

This 16th edition of the exhibition will explore the industry's vision of the most advanced futuristic green technology for a safer, cleaner, greener and connected tomorrow, according to a statement from SIAM, which organises the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023