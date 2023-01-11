Biden, Japan's Kishida expected to discuss security, global economy-U.S. official

Left Menu

U.S. President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are expected to discuss joint security issues as well as the global economy in summit talks on Friday, a senior administration official told Reuters.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are expected to discuss joint security issues as well as the global economy in summit talks on Friday, a senior administration official told Reuters. The talks between the close allies are likely to include control of semiconductor exports to their strategic rival China, the official said.

The United States is working closely with Japan on the issue and believes they share a similar vision even if their legal structures are different, the official said, adding that the more countries and significant players that backed the controls the more effective they would be. "There will be discussion about technology and about the importance of both preserving our own advantages and making sure that we are applying appropriate controls and safeguards to do that," the official said.

