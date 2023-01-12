Left Menu

Odisha asks officials to tighten vigil for preventing fraud in healthcare scheme

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-01-2023 00:08 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 00:08 IST
The Odisha government on Wednesday directed district officials to tighten vigil on Biju Swasthya Kalyna Yojana (BSKY) to prevent fraud.

State Health Secretary Shalin Pandit asked collectors and district magistrates to take stringent action if any fraud is detected over extending benefits under the healthcare scheme to the people.

Noting that healthcare is a basic need, she said the state government is committed to providing quality healthcare to the people of the state. Any attempt to misuse the provisions or cheat people in the name of BSKY will be seriously dealt with, she added.

On reports that some people were allegedly collecting money for the renewal of BSKY cards, Pandit said beneficiaries should immediately call the toll-free numbers or contact the district coordinators.

BSKY cards are renewed automatically every year, and no money is needed for it, she said.

The families having smart BSKY cards and those enrolled under food security schemes are entitled to get the benefits of the healthcare scheme, Pandit said.

She also directed officials to create awareness among the people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

