BRIEF-Twitter Says Recently Made Aware Of Reports That Twitter User Data Was Being Sold Online - Tweet
Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2023 01:15 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 01:13 IST
Jan 11 (Reuters) -
* TWITTER SAYS RECENTLY MADE AWARE OF REPORTS THAT TWITTER USER DATA WAS BEING SOLD ONLINE - TWEET
* TWITTER- WE CONDUCTED THOROUGH INVESTIGATION THERE IS NO EVIDENCE THAT DATA RECENTLY BEING SOLD WAS OBTAINED BY EXPLOITING A VULNERABILITY OF SYSTEMS Source text: https://bit.ly/3ID36ah
