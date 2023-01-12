Left Menu

BRIEF-Twitter Says Recently Made Aware Of Reports That Twitter User Data Was Being Sold Online - Tweet

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2023 01:15 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 01:13 IST
BRIEF-Twitter Says Recently Made Aware Of Reports That Twitter User Data Was Being Sold Online - Tweet
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Jan 11 (Reuters) -

* TWITTER SAYS RECENTLY MADE AWARE OF REPORTS THAT TWITTER USER DATA WAS BEING SOLD ONLINE - TWEET

* TWITTER- WE CONDUCTED THOROUGH INVESTIGATION THERE IS NO EVIDENCE THAT DATA RECENTLY BEING SOLD WAS OBTAINED BY EXPLOITING A VULNERABILITY OF SYSTEMS Source text: https://bit.ly/3ID36ah

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: ABL Space Systems' rocket fails on maiden launch; British scientists plan to expand genomic sequencing from COVID to flu and more

Science News Roundup: ABL Space Systems' rocket fails on maiden launch; Brit...

 Global
4
NASA invites public to join search for new planets outside our solar system

NASA invites public to join search for new planets outside our solar system

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023