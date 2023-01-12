BRIEF-Twitter Says Recently Made Aware Of Reports That Twitter User Data Was Being Sold Online - Tweet

Jan 11 (Reuters) -

* TWITTER SAYS RECENTLY MADE AWARE OF REPORTS THAT TWITTER USER DATA WAS BEING SOLD ONLINE - TWEET

* TWITTER- WE CONDUCTED THOROUGH INVESTIGATION THERE IS NO EVIDENCE THAT DATA RECENTLY BEING SOLD WAS OBTAINED BY EXPLOITING A VULNERABILITY OF SYSTEMS Source text: https://bit.ly/3ID36ah

