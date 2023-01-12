BRIEF-Apple Is Working On Adding Touch Screens To Macs In Major Turnabout- Bloomberg News

Jan 11 (Reuters) -

* APPLE IS WORKING ON ADDING TOUCH SCREENS TO MACS IN MAJOR TURNABOUT- BLOOMBERG NEWS

* APPLE COULD LAUNCH ITS FIRST TOUCH-SCREEN MAC IN 2025 AS PART OF A LARGER UPDATE TO THE MACBOOK PRO- BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: https://bloom.bg/3GyPPgb

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)