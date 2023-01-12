Stripe cuts internal valuation by 11% - The Information

Digital payments firm Stripe has cut the internal value of its shares by about 11%, implying a valuation of $63 billion, the Information reported on Wednesday. It's at least the third time since June that Stripe has cut its internal valuation, following a smaller cut in October, and brings the total reduction to about 40% in the past six months, according to the report, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Last year, U.S. technology stocks were badly hit as tightening monetary policy and worries of a looming recession soured investor sentiment. Stripe did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Stripe in November cut its headcount by about 14%, saying that the payments startup had overhired and grew operating costs too quickly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)