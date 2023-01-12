Left Menu

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

Updated: 12-01-2023 07:46 IST
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2
Image Credit: OnePlus
The OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test (OBT), based on Android 13, is starting for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 in India. If you want to experience OxygenOS 13 in advance, you can apply for the program by following these steps:

  • Make sure your phone is updated to the detectable version: IV2201_11.C.09/10.
  • Go to Settings > About device > Tap up to date > Tap icon on the top right > Beta program > Beta > Fill in your information > Apply Now.
  • (Within 5 workdays after application success): Settings >About device > Download Now.

OnePlus is currently inviting only 5000 users who meet the requirements with a OnePlus Nord CE 2 IN device to attend this Open Beta Program.

Below is the complete update changelog:

Aquamorphic Design

  • Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.
  • Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.
  • Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon.
  • Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.
  • Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.
  • Optimizes UI layers for a clearer and neater visual experience.
  • Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.
  • Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find.
  • Optimizes fonts for better readability.
  • Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize.
  • Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency

  • Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.
  • Adds a new type of Always-On Display that shows live information about music, ride-hailing, and food delivery. (Supports only some apps)
  • Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.
  • Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.
  • Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized.
  • Upgrades Doodle in Notes. You can now draw on graphics to take notes more efficiently.

Seamless interconnection

  • Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience.

Personalization

  • Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.
  • Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.
  • Optimizes Portrait Silhouette Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

Security & privacy

  • Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.
  • Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital wellbeing

  • Adds Kid Space. When in Kid Space, your browser app automatically switches to Kids mode to create a child-friendly space.
  • Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children's vision.

Performance optimization

  • Adds Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience.

Gaming experience

  • Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.

