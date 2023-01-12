OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2
The OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test (OBT), based on Android 13, is starting for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 in India. If you want to experience OxygenOS 13 in advance, you can apply for the program by following these steps:
- Make sure your phone is updated to the detectable version: IV2201_11.C.09/10.
- Go to Settings > About device > Tap up to date > Tap icon on the top right > Beta program > Beta > Fill in your information > Apply Now.
- (Within 5 workdays after application success): Settings >About device > Download Now.
OnePlus is currently inviting only 5000 users who meet the requirements with a OnePlus Nord CE 2 IN device to attend this Open Beta Program.
Below is the complete update changelog:
Aquamorphic Design
- Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.
- Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.
- Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon.
- Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.
- Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.
- Optimizes UI layers for a clearer and neater visual experience.
- Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.
- Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find.
- Optimizes fonts for better readability.
- Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize.
- Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.
Efficiency
- Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.
- Adds a new type of Always-On Display that shows live information about music, ride-hailing, and food delivery. (Supports only some apps)
- Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.
- Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.
- Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized.
- Upgrades Doodle in Notes. You can now draw on graphics to take notes more efficiently.
Seamless interconnection
- Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience.
Personalization
- Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.
- Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.
- Optimizes Portrait Silhouette Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.
Security & privacy
- Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.
- Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.
Health & Digital wellbeing
- Adds Kid Space. When in Kid Space, your browser app automatically switches to Kids mode to create a child-friendly space.
- Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children's vision.
Performance optimization
- Adds Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience.
Gaming experience
- Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.
