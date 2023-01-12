Denave unveils new visual identity

Left Menu

The new identity will serve as the bedrock of Denaves growth as we explore new markets and meet the future needs of our clients across the globe. The rebranding initiative builds upon Denaves culture that prides itself on acting with agility, championing novel ways to consistently deliver value-driven outcomes, thinking differently, and leverage the infinite possibilities of a digitally powered future, said Sunil Munshi, Chief Revenue Officer at Denave.The rebranding celebrates our enterprising spirit inside and out, with a strategy laser-focused on the global audience and the changing business dynamics.

Denave, a global technology-powered sales enablement enterprise, today announced a brand refresh including a new visual identity, redesigned logo and website, as part of its global brand strategy. Designed for today's evolving digital era, the new identity represents the company's commitment to growth and innovation, evolution of core brand values, and dedication in delivering unparalleled sales solutions.

Through its 24-year-old legacy, Denave has led the way while remaining committed to its foundational values of keeping clients, employees, and the community at the helm. The refresh is a step forward in the company's rapid global expansion strategy to deliver integrated sales solutions that caters to the diverse needs of the clients across geographies.

Speaking on this occasion, Snehashish Bhattacharjee, Global CEO at Denave, said, ''The refreshed identity acknowledges the great optimism and purpose-driven progression, as we continue to grow and create opportunities for the future. Our industry-leading talent, service offerings and growth across sectors is a testament of our brand story. The new identity will serve as the bedrock of Denave's growth as we explore new markets and meet the future needs of our clients across the globe.'' ''The rebranding initiative builds upon Denave's culture that prides itself on acting with agility, championing novel ways to consistently deliver value-driven outcomes, thinking differently, and leverage the infinite possibilities of a digitally powered future,'' said Sunil Munshi, Chief Revenue Officer at Denave.

''The rebranding celebrates our enterprising spirit inside and out, with a strategy laser-focused on the global audience and the changing business dynamics. The brand refresh captures new design elements that bring our brand story to life. These changes reaffirm our position as market leaders, reflecting our approach to always offer the solutions that work best for our clients,'' said Shubhra Sinha, Vice President, Marketing at Denave.

The updated visual identity comprises a logo with a wordmark spelling out the company name and a stylized 'D' that has two square dots in the front. The primary colours Black and Yellow represent Denave's professionalism to deliver customer-focused solutions and its vivacious, cheerful culture. The refreshed design incorporates prominent use of the Denave tagline (Sales.Enabled) along with updated color palette and a bold new typeface that underlines our clean, minimalistic, and modern business outlook.

About Denave Denave was envisioned over 24 years ago with the goal to become a global sales catalyst. With deep market knowledge, superior data, and proprietary technology, our multi-dimensional service offerings help clients across diverse industries to transform their businesses and find greater sales success. We are staunchly committed to develop solution-driven strategies supported by a robust sales engine, with the presence across 5 continents, 50+ countries, and 500+ cities. Riding on the growth momentum, UDS has acquired a controlling interest in the firm, further integrating competencies and expanding our geographic presence in key markets. For more information, please visit www.denave.com.

For further information, please contact: Karan Bhutani General Manager – Marketing & Communications Email: karan.bhutani@denave.com Phone: +91-9711421721 Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1978512/Denave_New_Logo.jpg

