Left Menu

COVID-19 pandemic strongly impacted manufacturing in India: Study

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2023 14:37 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 14:31 IST
COVID-19 pandemic strongly impacted manufacturing in India: Study
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

COVID-19 strongly impacted the manufacturing sector in India, according to a study which provides new insight into how countries respond to systemic shocks such as the pandemic.

Previous attempts to quantify the impact of COVID-19 mostly looked only at the pandemic in a single dimension, such as gross domestic product or a country's unemployment rate.

The latest study, published in PLOS One, explored resilience across a variety of social, economic and political domains in several countries, including the US, Brazil, India, Sweden, New Zealand and Israel.

''We found significant discrepancies between what experts had predicted would be the most resilient countries if struck with a pandemic,'' said Sara Del Valle, from the Los Alamos National Laboratory in the US.

The researchers found that the most pandemic-impacted sectors also differed across countries.

The study shows that human health, public administration and defense were strongly impacted in the US and Sweden, while manufacturing was strongly impacted in Brazil and India.

The construction sector was moderately or strongly impacted across all countries, according to the researchers.

Unlike other countries, retail trade -- excluding motor vehicles and motorcycles -- was very strongly impacted in India relative to other sectors, as was the land transport sector, they said.

''We found that citizens in these countries responded quite differently to stringent COVID policies,'' Del Valle said.

''For example, we saw stricter governmental pandemic policy was associated with higher political unrest across states within the U.S., while the opposite was true for states in Brazil,'' the researcher explained.

The researchers assessed how observed responses and outcomes of the COVID-19 pandemic were associated with pre-pandemic characteristics or vulnerabilities and the systems in place prior to the pandemic that may have impacted the ability to respond to the crisis.

Education, for example, played an important role in pandemic response, the researchers said.

Even after adjusting for strictness of governmental COVID policies, they found that higher education was significantly associated with lower amounts of political unrest across the US.

Diversity in responses even within countries showed the potential for regional differences to impact pandemic response.

''Understanding the differences in countries' abilities to respond after a pandemic can help society be better prepared for future pandemics,'' Del Valle added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
4
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023