Left Menu

Coast Guard committed to safeguarding country's vast coastline: DG

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-01-2023 15:34 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 15:30 IST
Coast Guard committed to safeguarding country's vast coastline: DG
Indian Coast Guard Director General VS Pathania Image Credit: Twitter(@proshillong)
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Coast Guard Director General VS Pathania on Thursday said the maritime force is committed to safeguarding the vast coastline of the country because it is strategically located in the Indian Ocean region. He said that the addition of FPV Kamla Devi, named after social reformer and freedom activist Kamladevi Chattopadhyay, into the ICG fleet will strengthen the maritime security capabilities of India, specially on the eastern seaboard of the country.

Commissioning the newest entrant in the ICG fleet, Pathania said the Coast Guard is pledged to protect the sovereign maritime interests of the country in the Indian Ocean region.

The Coast Guard chief said that with the land resources getting depleted, there is a paradigm shift towards the seas for exploration to sustain the country's economy.

''Being a maritime nation, India has opportunities for judicious use of its maritime resources to set our nation firmly on course to prosperity,'' he said.

Maintaining that the challenges and the complexity of maritime security are in no way less than the security of land territories and air spaces, he said that as the fourth largest coast guard force in the world, the ICG has performed commendably in protecting India's national interests in the maritime zones of the country.

The Coast Guard chief commended the GRSE for delivering the ship, the last in the series of five such FPVs that GRSE was contracted to build for the ICG within the stipulated time frame.

Stating that this day, being the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda is most apt for the commissioning of Kamla Devi, GRSE chairman and managing director P R Hari said that the Defence PSU shipbuilder has a long association with the Indian Coast Guard.

He said that the GRSE built the first of the ships to be commissioned in ICG after it was established in 1977 and Kamla Devi, a state-of-the-art fast patrol vessel, is the latest and 36th ship to be built by it for the Indian Coast Guard.

''I am very confident that GRSE will be a major partner in your (ICG) growth plans,'' he said in his address at the function in the shipbuilder's fitting out jetty (FOJ) at Kidderpore here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
4
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023