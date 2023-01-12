OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus is rolling out the stable OxygenOS 13 update, based on Android 13, to Nord 2T in India. Those who took part in the Open Beta versions will be the first to have access to this build, and then it will be rolled out to more users over time.

In addition to the new features introduced in Android 13, this update also integrates the December 2022 Android security patch. Below is the complete changelog:

Aquamorphic Design

Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.

Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.

Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon.

Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.

Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behaviour recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

Optimizes UI layers for a clearer and neater visual experience.

Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.

Adapts responsive layouts to accommodate different screen sizes to improve readability.

Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find.

Optimizes fonts for better readability.

Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize.

Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency

Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized.

Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open a floating window inside apps for smooth operation.

Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.

Seamless interconnection

Optimizes Screencast, with cast content automatically adapting to the target screen.

Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience.

Personalization

Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.

Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.

Optimizes Portrait Silhouette Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available

Security & privacy

Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection.

Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital wellbeing

Adds distance-from-phone, ambient light, and sitting posture reminders in Kid Space.

Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children's vision.

Performance optimization

Adds Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience.

Gaming experience

Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.

System

Integrates the December 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Improves system stability.

Communication

Improves the stability of mobile network connections.

Changelog Source: OnePlus Community