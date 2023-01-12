HCL Tech Q3 net profit rises 19 pc to Rs 4,096 crore

IT company HCL Tech on Thursday reported a 19 per cent increase in the consolidated net income to Rs 4,096 crore for the third quarter ended December 31. It had posted a net income of Rs 3,442 crore a year ago, the company said. The consolidated revenue grew by 19.56 per cent to Rs 26,700 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 22,331 crore in the December 2021 quarter.

The company's total headcount at the end of the reported quarter stood at 2,22,270, with a net addition of 2,945 employees. The company won 17 large deals during the December 2022 quarter, including 7 in services and 10 in the software segment.

New deal wins' total contract value during the quarter increased by 10 per cent year-on-year to USD 2,347 million.

