WardWizard Innovations and Mobility launches high-speed electric scooter Mihos

PTI | Greaternoida | Updated: 12-01-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 19:52 IST
Electric two-wheeler maker WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd on Thursday launched its new high-speed electric scooter Mihos at the Auto Expo 2023 here.

Priced at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex showroom), Mihos comes packed with Lithium-Ion batterty, with a charging time of four hours.

The company has claimed Mihos, which comes with Poly Dicyclopentadiene Material (PDCPD), which brings high standards of durability for the riders, to deliver 100km on a single charge.

Mihos can do a 0-40 kmph in less than 7 seconds and comes with an instantaneous torque of 95 Nm on offer.

Commenting on the development Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Chairman & Managing Director Yatin Gupte said, “ Mihos is designed and developed keeping in mind the aspirations of the customers and market demand. The scooter will not only excite the customers with its retro look and advanced features but will also provide extra safety with its high standards of durability and comfort across various road conditions.'' The company will manufacture the Mihos at its facility in Vadodara, Gujarat, and deliveries will commence in a phased manner across the country.

The company is further investing in R&D for creating a holistic e-mobility ecosystem and developing India’s first EV ancillary cluster to accelerate the adoption and growth of green mobility in the country, he said.

''The year 2023 is going to be the establishing year of EV mobility in the country,'' Gupte added.

Booking for Mihos starts from Thursday across the company’s authorised 600 plus dealerships.

Besides, WardWizard Innovations also unveiled the concept of its city electric motorcycle 'Rockefeller' at the expo. The company is planning to launch the concept motorcycle by the end of FY24.

