SML ISUZU displays 4 latest platforms in cargo, passenger segments

PTI | Greaternoida | Updated: 12-01-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 20:44 IST
Commercial vehicle maker SML Isuzu has displayed its four latest products - one cargo and three in the passenger segment at the Auto-Expo here.

The company has displayed its all-new 24 ft MS container based on Samrat G S platform.

''This is equipped for transportation and logistics of white goods, FMCG, parcel delivery, e-commerce and all manners of volumetric applications,'' said SML ISUZU Executive Director MS Ramta here.

Built on the popular global series platform with new interiors, the new container truck comes with Advanced Telematics Solutions SML Saarathi.

The three other products in the passenger segment displayed here are Front Door Hiroi School Bus, Executive Lx CNG school bus and Executive Lx staff bus.

''The perpetual quest and endeavour at SML ISUZU is to upgrade and improve the products continuously to enhance customers experience with the buses, trucks and special application vehicles,'' he said.

