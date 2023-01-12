Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2050 hours: DEL87 BIZ-LD-ECONOMY Double Delight: Inflation eases, growth rises New Delhi: In a double delight, retail inflation eased to a one-year low of 5.72 per cent - staying below the upper tolerance limit for two months in a row, while factory output rose sharply to 7.2 per cent on the back of healthy growth in manufacturing.

DEL53 BIZ-LD-STOCKS Sensex, Nifty fall for 3rd day amid caution ahead of key inflation data Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty declined for a third straight day on Thursday as investors turned cautious ahead of release of key inflation and industrial production data.

DEL42 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee gains 11 paise to close at 81.57 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee gained 11 paise to close at 81.57 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking the overall weakness in the American currency.

DEL93 BIZ-RESULTS LD INFOSYS Infosys Q3 net profit up 13.4 pc at Rs 6,586 crore; raises full-year revenue growth outlook New Delhi: Infosys on Thursday reported a better-than-expected 13.4 per cent rise in profit in the December quarter and raised its annual sales forecast on a strong deal pipeline even as it warned of ''constraints'' in certain verticals amid slowing global economy.

DCM22 BIZ-ONLINE GAMING-RAJEEV CHANDRASEKHAR Committed to growth of online gaming, won't allow industry to take control of SRO: IT Minister New Delhi: The government is committed to growth of online gaming with new rules safeguarding digital citizens, but will not allow hijack of the proposed self-regulatory body, that will operate at arm's length from the industry and have equitable representation, IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said.

DEL38 BIZ-BIS-LD TOYS Over 18,500 toys seized from Hamleys, Archies and other retail stores for lack of BIS quality mark New Delhi: The government on Thursday said 18,600 toys have been seized in the last one month from major retail stores, including those of Hamleys and Archies, at airports and malls across India for lack of BIS quality mark and use of fake licences.

DCM66 BIZ-AUTOEXPO-LD GADKARI Auto industry needs to enhance safety features to reduce deaths in road accidents: Gadkari Greater Noida: India can become the number one automotive manufacturing hub in the world within five years, but auto companies need to enhance safety features to reduce deaths due to road accidents, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

DCM14 BIZ-AUTOEXPO-LD MARUTI Maruti Suzuki unveils Jimny, Fronx; eyes top slot in SUV segment Greater Noida: Maruti Suzuki on Thursday unveiled two new products -- Jimny and Fronx -- in India in a bid to secure top position in the sports utility vehicle segment and regain 50 per cent market share in the country's passenger vehicles market.

DEL69 BIZ-BASMATI-RICE-NORMS FSSAI releases comprehensive standards for identification of basmati rice New Delhi: Food regulator FSSAI for the first time has come out with comprehensive standards for the identification of basmati rice as part of efforts to ensure fair trade practices and check adulteration.

DEL35 BIZ-GLOBAL SOUTH-FM India to take up development issues facing Global South at G-20 meetings: Sitharaman New Delhi: India will take up developmental issues of the Global South at the meetings of the G-20 countries emphasising that there should not be any first world or third world, but only one world having a common future.

DCM44 BIZ-PAYTM-ALIBABA Alibaba sells nearly half of its direct stake in Paytm at Rs 535.9 per share New Delhi: Chinese conglomerate Alibaba is learnt to have sold a 3.1 per cent stake - nearly half of its direct shareholding - in digital financial services firm One97 Communications in an indication of exiting the Indian market, sources said on Wednesday.

DCM67 BIZ-WEF-JOBS REPORT Investment, Innovation in agri, education, energy to drive jobs: WEF New Delhi/Geneva: Technologies in agriculture, education and energy are the 'most strategically important' for economies and societies over the next decade to drive jobs, growth and markets of tomorrow, a survey said on Thursday.

DEL37 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold falls Rs 105; silver declines Rs 572 New Delhi: Gold price fell Rs 105 to Rs 56,082 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities.

