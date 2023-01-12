Left Menu

Business briefs

To ensure safety of these women drivers, the company has installed GPS on the bikes which will help it troubleshoot any concerns of prolonged stoppage or diversion from the designated route, as per a statement on Thursday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2023 21:02 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 21:02 IST
Business briefs
  • Country:
  • India

SBI launches e-bank guarantee facility * State Bank of India has launched an e-bank guarantee (e-BG) facility in association with National e-Governance Services Ltd (NeSL), which will replace physical stamping and wet-signatures.

Currently, the bank provides physical stamping and wet-signatures which on large volumes take a lot of manpower and time. With e-BG, the bank will replace these functions with e-stamping and e-signatures.

The bank said the move will help enhance transparency and reduce turnaround time from days to minutes. NeSL's digital document execution platform, which provides e-stamp and e-sign functions, will facilitate the e-BG process and beneficiaries will instantly receive an e-BG on NeSL's platform without further verification.

*** Mahindra Logistics deploys women bikers for last-mile deliveries * Mahindra Logistics has partnered with women e-bikers for its last-mile deliveries, to help bring about a change in the logistics industry by empowering women and ensuring their inclusion across all functions.

It has appointed 11 women riders for last-mile delivery across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Nagpur in the first phase of this initiative. To ensure safety of these women drivers, the company has installed GPS on the bikes which will help it troubleshoot any concerns of prolonged stoppage or diversion from the designated route, as per a statement on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023