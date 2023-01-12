SBI launches e-bank guarantee facility * State Bank of India has launched an e-bank guarantee (e-BG) facility in association with National e-Governance Services Ltd (NeSL), which will replace physical stamping and wet-signatures.

Currently, the bank provides physical stamping and wet-signatures which on large volumes take a lot of manpower and time. With e-BG, the bank will replace these functions with e-stamping and e-signatures.

The bank said the move will help enhance transparency and reduce turnaround time from days to minutes. NeSL's digital document execution platform, which provides e-stamp and e-sign functions, will facilitate the e-BG process and beneficiaries will instantly receive an e-BG on NeSL's platform without further verification.

*** Mahindra Logistics deploys women bikers for last-mile deliveries * Mahindra Logistics has partnered with women e-bikers for its last-mile deliveries, to help bring about a change in the logistics industry by empowering women and ensuring their inclusion across all functions.

It has appointed 11 women riders for last-mile delivery across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Nagpur in the first phase of this initiative. To ensure safety of these women drivers, the company has installed GPS on the bikes which will help it troubleshoot any concerns of prolonged stoppage or diversion from the designated route, as per a statement on Thursday.

