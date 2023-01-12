PM Modi uniting nation but some trying to divide it: UP CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is uniting the country, but some people are busy trying to divide it in the name of caste, region, and language.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of 723rd birth anniversary celebrations of Shrimadjagadguru Ramanandacharya, Adityanath said ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi is engaged in uniting the country and rid it of terrorism, naxalism and anarchy while some people are busy trying to divide it in the name of caste, region and language,'' the chief minister said.

Under the leadership of Modi, benefits of government schemes are being extended to every section of the society without any discrimination, he said.

The work to give recognition to the cultural values and spiritual splendour of India at the global level is also going on, he added.

The chief minister said whatever Jagadguru Ramanandacharya did, he did for public welfare.

''In that period when barbaric attacks were happening, religion was insecure, and seeds of disharmony were being sown in the society, he did a wonderful job of connecting different groups of society,'' the CM said.

''He did the work of weaving the society into one thread by sending his distinguished and excellent disciples to different places,'' he added.

At another event in the city, singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan captivated the audience with his music at Srikashi Vishwanath Dham. The event was held on the eve of the inauguration of MV Ganga Vilas Cruise that will begin its journey from Varanasi and sail around 3,200 km in 51 days to reach Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh.

Speaking at the event, Adityanath said Varanasi is going to enter a new era with the launch of the cruise on Friday.

In the last eight years, Varanasi has presented itself on the global stage in a new form while maintaining its ancient soul. Along with being the biggest centre of education and health, Varanasi is now ready to be connected by land as well as water, he said.

With waterways, there will be passenger as well as cargo services. The prime minister's vision of starting Ganga Vilas is now connected with the Eastern Waterways, he said.

Welcoming the Swiss tourists of the inaugural voyage, the CM said assured them that they would get the thrill of tourism and adventure on the trip. They will also get to experience the hospitality of India.

Adityanath said the cruise will take Varanasi to new heights of recognition and bring glory to the tourism industry of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)