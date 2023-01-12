Left Menu

UPDATE 1-France fines TikTok $5.4 mln for online tracking shortcomings

France on Thursday fined TikTok 5 million euros ($5.4 million) for shortcomings linked to the ByteDance short video platform's handling of online tracking known as "cookies". French data protection watchdog CNIL said that its investigation only concerned the website tiktok.com and not the service's much more heavily used smartphone applications.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 23:10 IST
France on Thursday fined TikTok 5 million euros ($5.4 million) for shortcomings linked to the ByteDance short video platform's handling of online tracking known as "cookies".

French data protection watchdog CNIL said that its investigation only concerned the website tiktok.com and not the service's much more heavily used smartphone applications. The CNIL found that for tiktok.com's users, it was not as easy to refuse online trackers as to accept them. The authority also found that internet users were not sufficiently informed about TikTok's use of the cookies.

Under European Union rules, websites must clearly ask for the prior consent of internet users for any use of cookies - small pieces of data stored while navigating on the Web. They should also make it easy to refuse them, according to the EU's rules. ByteDance did not immediately reply to a request for comment. ($1 = 0.9253 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

