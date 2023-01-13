Soccer-Dybala sends Roma through to Coppa Italia quarters

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2023 03:26 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 03:26 IST
A second-half strike by forward Paulo Dybala secured AS Roma a 1-0 win over Genoa in the Coppa Italia last 16 on Thursday and kept the capital club on course to win the competition for the 10th time. Substitute Dybala put Roma ahead in the 64th minute, the Argentine sending a powerful shot from a tight angle inside the far post after replacing midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini at halftime.

Earlier on Thursday, Fiorentina advanced to the quarter-finals with a 1-0 win over Sampdoria. Serie A leaders Napoli host bottom-placed Cremonese on Tuesday. Atalanta, Lazio and Juventus play their last-16 ties next Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

