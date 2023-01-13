Left Menu

Bank of Korea raises rates as markets see end of tightening

The interest-rate rise matched a prediction by 36 out of 40 economists in a Reuters poll, in which the remaining four had expected the central bank to hold the rate steady at 3.25%. Friday's decision marked the 10th rise since the current tightening cycle began in August 2021 and brought the total amount of increase to 300 basis points.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2023 07:32 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 07:32 IST
Bank of Korea raises rates as markets see end of tightening

South Korea's central bank raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points on Friday, as expected, but suggested a possible downgrade of this year's economic growth projection and dropped a reference to the need for more rate hikes. Those dovish comments came in a policy statement ahead of the governor's news conference. Economists in a

Reuters poll had predicted Friday's rate increase would mark the end of a rate-hike cycle that the Bank of Korea's began in late 2021.

The Bank of Korea said its seven-member monetary policy board had decided to raise its policy interest rate to 3.50%, the highest since late 2008. "Going forward, domestic economic growth is expected to weaken, affected by the global economic slowdown and the increase in interest rates, and GDP (gross domestic product) growth for this year will be below the November forecast of 1.7%," it said in the statement.

The three-year treasury bond futures had extended gains to 19 ticks by 0137 GMT from around flat levels. The won was 0.5% stronger against the dollar, slightly cutting gains from earlier levels. The interest-rate rise matched a prediction by 36 out of 40 economists in a Reuters poll, in which the remaining four had expected the central bank to hold the rate steady at 3.25%.

Friday's decision marked the 10th rise since the current tightening cycle began in August 2021 and brought the total amount of increase to 300 basis points. The decision follows Governor Rhee Chang-yong's remarks this month that the central bank's policy stance would continue to focus on stabilising prices. It would also pay attention to achieving a soft landing for the economy, he said.

Like its peers globally, the Bank of Korea is faced with growing pressure to adjust its policy stance as domestic consumer and corporate spending fades and global trade slows. Rhee is due to hold a news conference at 0210 GMT to explain the policy decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023