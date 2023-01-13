Left Menu

Northern Arc unveils machine learning based solution

Such score can empower financial institutions to optimize risk and cater to the under-served segments in an efficient manner, he said.Northern Arc said Nu Score has been developed based on its data repository of 25 million loans spread over a decade, the statement said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-01-2023 16:57 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 16:57 IST
Northern Arc unveils machine learning based solution
  • Country:
  • India

Diversified financial services platform Northern Arc Capital has launched machine learning based solution 'Nu Score,' a proprietary credit scoring system, the company said on Friday.

The facility would help microfinance companies and other lenders to offer real-time digital decisioning support for underwriting at the point of sale, Northern Arc said.

'Nu Score' helps financial institutions to use the data collected to quantify the risk and price it accurately. Nu Score is a testament to the company's client centric approach in providing a comprehensive value proposition to its partners.

''Nu Scrore will form an integral part of our enterprise solution that will help originators optimize risk, reduce TAT (turn around time) and serve clients better. It will enable them to scale their portfolio quickly and build a high quality book,'' company CEO and MD Ashish Mehrotra said.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) CMD S Ramann who was present on the occasion said, credit score based on alternate data can play an important role in increasing the flow of credit to micro-enterprises.

''Nu Score launched by Northern Arc is one such score which can facilitate the lending of MFIs/NBFCs to micro enterprises. Such score can empower financial institutions to optimize risk and cater to the under-served segments in an efficient manner,'' he said.

Northern Arc said Nu Score has been developed based on its data repository of 25 million loans spread over a decade, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023