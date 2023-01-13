Northern Arc unveils machine learning based solution

Diversified financial services platform Northern Arc Capital has launched machine learning based solution 'Nu Score,' a proprietary credit scoring system, the company said on Friday.

The facility would help microfinance companies and other lenders to offer real-time digital decisioning support for underwriting at the point of sale, Northern Arc said.

'Nu Score' helps financial institutions to use the data collected to quantify the risk and price it accurately. Nu Score is a testament to the company's client centric approach in providing a comprehensive value proposition to its partners.

''Nu Scrore will form an integral part of our enterprise solution that will help originators optimize risk, reduce TAT (turn around time) and serve clients better. It will enable them to scale their portfolio quickly and build a high quality book,'' company CEO and MD Ashish Mehrotra said.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) CMD S Ramann who was present on the occasion said, credit score based on alternate data can play an important role in increasing the flow of credit to micro-enterprises.

''Nu Score launched by Northern Arc is one such score which can facilitate the lending of MFIs/NBFCs to micro enterprises. Such score can empower financial institutions to optimize risk and cater to the under-served segments in an efficient manner,'' he said.

Northern Arc said Nu Score has been developed based on its data repository of 25 million loans spread over a decade, the statement said.

