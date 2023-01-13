Left Menu

Taneira steps up retail footprint in Chennai

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-01-2023 18:20 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 18:20 IST
Taneira, ethnic-wear brand from diversified conglomerate Tata Group has inaugurated its third store in the city, the 36th such facility in the country.

Spread across 3,100 sq ft, the new store in Velachery here offers handcrafted sarees, blouses, kurta sets made with natural, pure and authentic fabrics, the company said in a statement on Friday.

''We are happy to launch our store in Velachery...we look forward to welcoming the saree lovers in Chennai to our newly launched high-street store with our design-differentiated range of handcrafted sarees from over 100 clusters across India,'' Taneira chief executive officer Ambuj Narayan said on the inauguration of new store.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

