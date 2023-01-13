Citigroup quarterly profit falls on provisions, slowdown in dealmaking

Citigroup Inc reported a fall in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, as the bank hiked provisions to brace for a worsening economy and investment banking revenue declined due to a sharp drop in dealmaking activity.

Net profit came in at $2.5 billion, or $1.16 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $3.2 billion, or $1.46 a share, a year earlier.

