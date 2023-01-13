BUZZ-Citigroup down as Q4 profit plunges

** Shares of Citigroup Inc down ~3% at $47.60 premarket after bank reports a drop in Q4 profit ** Co reports Q4 profit of $1.16/shr from $1.46/shr a year before

** Profit falls as the bank hikes its provisions on fears of a worsening economy, while investment banking revs drop due to a lull in dealmaking activity ** As of last close, stock up ~9% so far this month

