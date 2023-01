BRIEF-JPMorgan CFO Says "We're Still Hiring" - Media Call

JPMorgan Chase & Co: * JPMORGAN CFO SAYS "WE'RE STILL HIRING" AND STILL IN GROWTH MODE

* JPM CFO SAYS STILL HIRING, STILL EXPECT TO SEE MODEST HEADCOUNT GROWTH * JPM CFO SAYS WE ARE READY FOR A RANGE OF SCENARIOS

* JPMORGAN CFO CITES "SIGNIFICANT UNCERTAINTY" KEY DRIVERS OF COMPANY OUTLOOK * JPMORGAN CFO SAYS BANK SEEING MILD REVENUE HEADWINDS FROM AUTO

* JPMORGAN CEO SAYS BANK IS FOCUSED ON GEOPOLITICAL UNCERTAINTIES * JPMORGAN CFO SAYS FINANCIAL IMPACT OF FRANK ACQUISITION IS NOT MATERIAL

* JPMORGAN CFO SAYS THERE ARE PARTS OF MORTGAGE BUSINESS THAT REMAIN CHALLENGED Further company coverage:

