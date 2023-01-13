Toyota Kirloskar to continue to offer wider clean energy technology choices

Left Menu

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Friday said it will continue to offer wider clean energy technology choices, including hybrid, electric vehicles, fuel-cell electric and flex-fuel vehicles, in the drive for green mobility.The company is taking part in the Ethanol Pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023, displaying its flex-fuel vehicle FFV.

13-01-2023
Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Friday said it will continue to offer wider clean energy technology choices, including hybrid, electric vehicles, fuel-cell electric and flex-fuel vehicles, in the drive for green mobility.

The company is taking part in the 'Ethanol Pavilion' at the Auto Expo 2023, displaying its flex-fuel vehicle (FFV). The pavilion is organised by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) to promote awareness and accelerate the adoption of ethanol as an alternative fuel and help lower the auto sector's dependence on fossil fuels. ''Toyota believes that 'carbon is the enemy', and hence continues to offer wider choices to customers with various vehicle powertrain technologies...,'' Toyota Kirloskar Motor Country Head and Executive Vice President Vikram Gulati said. These include strong hybrid electric vehicles (SHEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV), battery electric vehicles (BEV), fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEV), flex-fuel as well as flex-fuel strong hybrid electric vehicles (FFV-SHEV), and other bio-fuel vehicles, he added. The company is also displaying FFV-SHEV at its stall at the motor show here.

In the Indian context, Gulati said, ''We foresee a huge potential for ethanol as it is an indigenous and clean energy source that can significantly reduce fossil fuel consumption''.

TKM said ethanol will also help reduce energy import bills and carbon emissions. ''Being agriculture-based, higher use of ethanol as fuel will also increase farmer incomes and create new jobs, thereby boosting the agrarian economy besides increasing revenue for the government,'' it added.

Gulati also assured that Toyota will continue its ''relentless efforts and contribute to future innovations by sharing sustainable technological advancements in the green mobility space''.

