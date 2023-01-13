Left Menu

Jio-bp to build EV charging infra for Citroen network

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 19:15 IST
Jio-bp to build EV charging infra for Citroen network
  • Country:
  • India

Jio-BP, a fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and BP, will build EV charging infrastructure for India unit of French automobile manufacturer Citroen, the two firms said on Friday.

''Jio-bp will install DC fast chargers across Citroën's key dealership network and workshops across the country in phases.

''These chargers will also be open to the entire universe of EV car customers to help boost EV adoption among consumers,'' the two firms said in a statement.

With the New Citroën ë-C3 All Electric scheduled for launch in the first quarter of 2023, this partnership will ensure Jio-bp's charging infrastructure network is accessible via an app.

Jio-bp currently operates a rapidly expanding network of EV charging and swapping stations under the Jio-bp pulse brand. The entire range of Jio-bp pulse offerings can be accessed via its mobile app that helps customers easily locate EV charging stations in their vicinity, facilitates digital payments amongst others.

''Driven by the vision to be among India's largest EV charging network, Jio-bp is creating an electric mobility ecosystem that will benefit stakeholders across the EV value chain and is expanding its Jio-bp pulse branded EV charging network by setting up charging facilities at multiple touch points within cities and major highways to ensure smooth intra-city and inter-city commutes for EV owners,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023