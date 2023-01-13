Left Menu

RBI imposes Rs 30 lakh penalty on Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt Ltd

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2023 19:53 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 19:51 IST
RBI imposes Rs 30 lakh penalty on Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt Ltd
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on New Delhi-based Bahadur Chand Investments Private Limited for its failure comply with various directions, including on outsourcing.

The penalty, it said, has been imposed for non-compliance with certain provisions of the ''Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016'' and directions on ''Information Technology Framework for the NBFC Sector''.

The Reserve Bank said the company failed to appoint an Independent Director/Chief Information Officer (CIO)/Chief Technology Officer (CTO) on IT Strategy Committee and disclose components of Adjusted Net Worth (ANW) and other related information in its annual financial statements for the position as on March 31, 2021.

However, the central bank added that the penalty is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the company with its customers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023