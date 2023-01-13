Left Menu

Whirlpool of India MD Vishal Bhola resigns

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2023 21:07 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 21:07 IST
Whirlpool of India MD Vishal Bhola resigns
  • Country:
  • India

Whirlpool of India on Friday said its Managing Director Vishal Bhola has resigned from the post.

The company has appointed Narasimhan Eswar as Managing Director (MD) and Additional Director.

Eswar joins Whirlpool of India from Ki Mobility Solutions, where he is currently holding the position of CEO and President, according to a regulatory filing.

At its meeting held on Friday, the company's board accepted the resignation of Bhola.

The company said its current MD will serve till April 3, 2023. Following this, Eswar's appointment will come into effect.

''He (Bhola) has decided to leave the company to pursue other interests and will be relieved from the services of the company as Managing Director.

''Eswar's appointment is for a period of five years starting from April 4, 2023, subject to necessary approvals and formalities,'' Whirlpool of India said.

He has around 30 years of experience and has worked mostly with brands such as Procter & Gamble, and then Reckitt Benckiser in leadership roles.

Whirlpool of India is a subsidiary of US-based Whirlpool Corporation and its portfolio here ranges from washing machines and refrigerators to air conditioners and kitchen appliances.

The company owns three manufacturing facilities at Faridabad, Puducherry and Pune.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023