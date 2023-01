BRIEF-Delta Air Lines Inc CEO Says Never Seen A More Constructive Backdrop For The Industry -- Conf Call

Delta Air Lines Inc: * DELTA AIR LINES INC CEO SAYS NEVER SEEN A MORE CONSTRUCTIVE BACKDROP FOR THE INDUSTRY -- CONF CALL

* DELTA AIR LINES INC CEO SAYS DEMAND REMAINS STRONG AS PASSENGERS RETURN TO THE SKIES AND INDUSTRY RETURNS TO THE LONG-TERM TREND TO GDP * DELTA AIR LINES INC CEO BELIEVES INDUSTRY WILL SEE TENS OF BILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF INCREMENTAL DEMAND IN THE NEXT FEW YEARS COMING OUT OF THE PANDEMIC

* DELTA AIR LINES INC CEO SAYS CONFIDENT IN ABILITY TO DELIVER SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN EARNINGS AND FREE CASH FLOW IN 2023 * DELTA AIR LINES INC CEO SAYS REMAINS MINDFUL OF MACROECONOMIC TRENDS AND HAVE DEMONSTRATED THAT CO HAS TOOLS TO EFFECTIVELY MANAGE A CHANGING ECONOMIC CLIMATE

* DELTA AIR LINES INC PRESIDENT SAYS CONSUMER DEMAND REMAINS HEALTHY, WITH ADVANCED BOOKINGS SIGNIFICANTLY FOR EACH MONTH OF THE MARCH QUARTER COMPARED TO 2019 * DELTA AIR LINES INC PRESIDENT SAYS SEEING ROBUST DEMAND ACROSS EXPANDED FOOTPRINT IN EUROPE AND EXPECT THE SPRING AND SUMMER TO SET NEW RECORD REVENUES

* DELTA AIR LINES INC PRESIDENT SAYS WITH CHINA, INDICATING ITS REOPENING, EXPECTS TO REBUILD CAPACITY IN LINE WITH DEMAND STARTING LATER THIS YEAR * DELTA AIR LINES INC CFO SAYS WHILE APPROACHING 2019 CAPACITY PROVIDES SCALE BENEFITS, STILL BEARING THE COST TO FULLY RESTORE OUR NETWORK TO THE PEAK SUMMER LEVELS

* DELTA AIR LINES INC CFO SAYS EXPECTS TO COMPLETE REBUILD BY THE SECOND HALF, WITH THE MAJORITY OF FLEX FLEET REACTIVATED AND TRAINING LEVELS FOR FLIES REVERTING TO HISTORICAL LEVELS * DELTA AIR LINES INC CEO SAYS GOING TO CONTINUE TO DO OUR BEST TO MAKE SURE WE DON'T FLY IN EXCESS OF OUR CAPABILITIES

* DELTA AIR LINES INC EXEC SAYS WE'VE HAD OUR HIGHEST POST-PANDEMIC DAYS IN TERMS OF CORPORATE BOOKING OVER THE LAST WEEK OR 10 DAYS * DELTA AIR LINES INC EXEC SAYS EXPECTS TRANSATLANTIC TO BE ABOUT 108% RESTORED TO 2019 LEVELS, SO IT WILL BE BIGGER THAN 2019

* DELTA AIR LINES CEO SAYS REGARDING NOTAM OUTAGE HAS TO BE A CALL TO ACTION AMONGST POLITICAL LEADERS, THE CONGRESS AND THE WHITE HOUSE, TO FUND AND PROPERLY PROVIDE THE FAA THE RESOURCES THEY NEED TO DO THE JOB * DELTA AIR LINES CEO SAYS THIS IS A CRYSTAL CLEAR EXAMPLE OF THE CHALLENGE THE FAA HAS FACED WHEN YOU HAVE AGING SYSTEMS THAT AREN'T AS RESILIENT AS THEY NEED TO BE

* DELTA AIR LINES CEO SAYS FAA HAS TOOLS AND TECHNOLOGIES THAT ARE SOMEWHAT OUTDATED AND STAFFING LEVELS, NOT WHERE THEY NEED TO BE * DELTA AIR LINES CEO SAYS WE NEED TO STAND BEHIND THE FAA AND NEED TO TAKE THEM OFF THE KIND OF YEAR-BY-YEAR FUNDING THAT SEEMS LIKE THEY GO THROUGH THAT'S CAUGHT UP IN POLITICAL NEGOTIATIONS

* DELTA AIR LINES CEO SAYS THERE'S NO QUESTION THAT INVESTMENT IN A MODERNIZED AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL SYSTEM WILL DRIVE A TREMENDOUS AMOUNT OF EFFICIENCIES AS WELL AS GROWTH * DELTA AIR LINES CEO SAYS AS COMPANIES RETURN AND EMPLOYEES RETURN TO OFFICE, GOING TO SEE ANOTHER STEP UP OF RETURN TO MORE NORMAL TRENDS, INCLUDING IMPROVED BUSINESS TRAVEL.