BUZZ-Citigroup turns green as Q4 rev beats estimates

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2023 23:44 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 23:44 IST
(Updates) ** Shares of Citigroup Inc rise ~2% to $49.98 after co beats Q4 rev estimates

** Co reports Q4 rev of $18 bln vs Refinitiv estimate of $17.9 bln ** Co adds $640 mln to its loan loss reserves, compared to a reserve release of $1.37 bln

** CFO attributes reserve build to consumer banking division, which C has been winding down its global strategy to withdraw from its consumer franchises in 14 markets ** Stock is up ~11% so far this month

