Spotify down for thousands of users -Downdetector

Audio streaming platform Spotify was down for thousands of users on Friday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector, which tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed more than 38,000 affected users from the United States at the peak of the disruption.

"Something's not quite right, and we're looking into it. Thanks for your reports!" Spotify Status, an account that provides updates about the audio platforms's current status, said on Twitter.

