Left Menu

Spotify back up after brief outage -Downdetector

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2023 11:05 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 10:33 IST
Spotify back up after brief outage -Downdetector
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Audio streaming platform Spotify suffered a brief outage on Friday, leaving tens of thousands of users unable to access the platform before services appeared to come back online.

"Everything's looking much better now!" Spotify Status, an account that provides updates about the audio platform's status, said on Twitter. Downdetector, which tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed more than 45,000 affected users from the United States at the peak of the disruption.

As Spotify was coming back online, Downdetector said reports of outages had fallen below 2,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
4
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023