Spotify back up after brief outage -Downdetector
Audio streaming platform Spotify suffered a brief outage on Friday, leaving tens of thousands of users unable to access the platform before services appeared to come back online.
"Everything's looking much better now!" Spotify Status, an account that provides updates about the audio platform's status, said on Twitter. Downdetector, which tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed more than 45,000 affected users from the United States at the peak of the disruption.
As Spotify was coming back online, Downdetector said reports of outages had fallen below 2,000.
