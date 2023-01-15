Science News Roundup: Britain says failed satellite launch to be probed by UK Space, U.S. FAA; Russia sets new contingency plan for crew of damaged space capsule

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Britain says failed satellite launch to be probed by UK Space, U.S. FAA

Britain said on Friday Virgin Orbit's failed satellite launch this week would be jointly investigated by the UK Space Accident Investigation Authority (SAIA) and the United States Federal Aviation Administration. "The (UK) team will work closely with the FAA to oversee Virgin Orbit's investigation into the cause of the anomaly. The aim will be to ensure that any relevant safety lessons are learnt," the British government said in a statement.

Russia sets new contingency plan for crew of damaged space capsule

Russia's space agency Roscosmos announced new contingency plans on Saturday for the three crew of a damaged capsule docked to the International Space Station, saying the U.S. member of the trio would return to Earth in a separate SpaceX vessel if they needed to evacuate in the next few weeks. The Soyuz MS-22 capsule, which serves as a lifeboat for the crew, sprang a coolant leak last month after it was struck by a micrometeoroid - a small particle of space rock - which made a tiny puncture and caused the temperature inside to rise.

