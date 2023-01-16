Cashfree Payments launches 'Out of the World' campaign focusing on the importance of trust in online payments

Cashfree Payments, a leading payments and API banking solutions company, today launched its brand campaign, 'Out of the World'. The campaign highlights the role and importance of a trusted and scalable payments partner in the growth journey of startups.

The 'Out of the World' campaign features three TVCs that underscore that 'Out of the World' business ideas need an out-of-the-world payments solution to unlock their true potential. The TVCs demonstrate this and focus on three distinctive attributes - trust, security and growth.

Designed as a 360-degree campaign, 'Out of the World' leverages multiple touch points through TVCs, social media, webinars, events, and much more. Cashfree Payments, which is the payments partner of Shark Tank India, empowers startups and businesses with highly efficient payments capabilities, allowing them to scale up, effectively. 'Out of the World' is an extension of Cashfree Payments' last campaign, 'Yeh Mera Idea Tha' which emphasized the power of a business idea.

Vaibhav Mehrotra, Senior Director - Marketing, Cashfree Payments, said, ''India is the third largest ecosystem for startups. At Cashfree Payments, we celebrate bold and innovative businesses and the entrepreneurial spirit of founders pushing the boundaries of traditional ways of doing business. Our solutions are designed to solve the payment problems of startups and help them grow and achieve scale. Through 'Out of the World', we want to highlight the three key pillars that are a must for startups when selecting a partner for business payments – trust, security and growth.'' The 'Out of the World' campaign, designed by advertising agency Cog Culture, features actors Naveen Kasturia, Badri Chavan and Onima Kashyap in the TVCs.

Anoop Dixit, Founding Partner & CEO, Cog Culture, said, ''Our association with Cashfree Payments is an enduring partnership. We felt that this company, which is disrupting the payment solutions space, deserves disruptive communication. With this campaign, we intend to create something exciting and memorable for the brand that resonates with the startup ecosystem.'' With over 50% market share among payment processors, Cashfree Payments today leads the way in bulk disbursals in India with its product Payouts. Recently, India's largest lender, SBI invested in Cashfree Payments underscoring the company's role in building a robust payments ecosystem. Cashfree Payments works closely with all leading banks to build the core payments and banking infrastructure that powers the company's products and is also integrated with major platforms such as Shopify, Wix, Paypal, Amazon Pay, Paytm and Google Pay. Apart from India, Cashfree Payments products are used in eight other countries including the USA, Canada and UAE.

About Cashfree Payments: Cashfree Payments is a leading payment and API banking solutions company. It provides full-stack payments solutions enabling businesses in India to collect payments and make payouts via all available methods with simple integration. Cashfree Payments' offerings include an advanced and easy way to integrate payment gateways, a split payment solution for marketplaces, bank account verification API, and Auto Collect -- a virtual account solution to match inbound payments to customers. Founded by IIIT Hyderabad alumnus Akash Sinha and IIT Kharagpur graduate Reeju Datta, www.cashfree.com is among the leading payment service providers in India processing transactions worth USD 40 Billion annually. It has leveraged technology to lead payment disbursals in India with more than 50% market share among payment processors. Cashfree Payments enables more than 3,00,000 businesses with payment collections, vendor payouts, wage payouts, bulk refunds, expense reimbursements, loyalty and rewards. Apart from India, Cashfree Payments products are used in eight other countries including the USA, Canada, and UAE. Cashfree Payments is backed by Silicon Valley investor Y Combinator, Apis Partners, State Bank of India (SBI), and was incubated by PayPal. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1714361/Cashfree_Payments_Logo.jpg

