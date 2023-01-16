USISPF Launches Inaugural Quad+ Journal

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Quad+, a journal dedicated to the intersection of geopolitics and technology, has been launched by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF). The journal will have a special focus on understanding and analyzing the implications of the Quad, the new strategic coalition between the United States, India, Australia, and Japan.

From its origins as a humanitarian response to the Asian tsunami, the Quad has come to represent a new model of a plurilateral organization. While informal and non-binding, it is now defining the strategic landscape of supply chains and critical technologies across half the world. While it has no doctrine, it is anchoring the emerging Indo-Pacific strategic environment. Quad+ will seek to monitor and explain the organization's evolution in the coming years and how it reflects the rise of critical technology in contemporary geopolitics.

The first edition will lead with an interview by Dr. S Jaishankar, the Indian Minister of External Affairs, about the centrality of technology to world events today. It also includes four articles by strategic thinkers from the four Quad member-states on the relevance of the organization to their respective countries. There is also an article by Anirudh Suri, author of the book The Great Tech Game, on how and why technology has become the defining element of world affairs.

Commenting on the launch, Mukesh Aghi, President, and CEO of USISPF stated, “Washington and New Delhi have strengthened their bilateral partnership through the Quad. Hence with Quad+, our focus has been to seek contributions in the form of timely, thought-provoking, riveting articles and analyses that highlight issues across the realm of geopolitics, business, trade, tech, climate, and healthcare pertaining to the four partners. The Quad+ will be housed under the USISPF banner but will remain editorially independent and non-partisan.” Pramit Pal Chaudhuri, a New Delhi-based journalist of almost 35 years of experience, has been appointed the editor for the Quad+. He will be assisted by USISPF teams across the US and India.

The Quad+ will be a quarterly journal, targeting four publications for the year. Each quarterly will have a unique theme set by the editor.

About the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is committed to creating the most powerful partnership between the United States and India. As the only independent not-for-profit institution dedicated to strengthening the U.S.-India partnership in Washington, D.C., and in New Delhi, USISPF is the trusted partner for businesses, non-profit organizations, the diaspora, and the governments of India and the United States.

