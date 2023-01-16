Left Menu

UK: Royal Mail cyber incident delivers overseas disruption

PTI | London | Updated: 16-01-2023 17:40 IST
UK: Royal Mail cyber incident delivers overseas disruption
Britain's Royal Mail asked customers Monday to refrain from sending items to overseas destinations until further notice as it tries to address a "cyber incident" that is temporarily preventing the postal service from dispatching letters or parcels to other countries.

Royal Mail said it continues to experience "severe service disruption" without providing further details.

"To support faster recovery when our service is restored and to prevent a build-up of export items in our network, we're asking customers not to post international items until further notice,'' the mail service said in a statement. "Items that have already been dispatched may be subject to delays.'' The British government's National Cyber Security Centre has said it's aware of the incident.

